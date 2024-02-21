Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,835 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

