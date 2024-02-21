REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.54 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $815.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

