Renaissance Group LLC Sells 8,352 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.19% of PTC worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.39. 493,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

