Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.7 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Trading Down 2.0 %

RGEN stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 655,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,224. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

