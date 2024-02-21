Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.67 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

