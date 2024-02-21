Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

