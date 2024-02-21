Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Further Reading
