Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW opened at $366.09 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.