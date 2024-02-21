Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of DBD opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,481,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $771,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

