Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.75. 2,313,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average is $251.38. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

