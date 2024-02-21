Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. 3,381,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

