Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $275.98. The company had a trading volume of 663,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,946. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

