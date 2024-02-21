Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 233,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 969,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.