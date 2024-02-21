Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 744,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.56 and a 200-day moving average of $325.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a market cap of $359.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.