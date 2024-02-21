Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,670. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

