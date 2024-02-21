Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.02. 2,590,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

