Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $868,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,230,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

