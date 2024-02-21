Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 301,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.