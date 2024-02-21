Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,848. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

