Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 168,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 497.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.90. 2,229,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.