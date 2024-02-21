Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 523,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 219,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 644,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $114.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

