Reviewing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Taseko Mines and Seabridge Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97% Seabridge Gold N/A -4.25% -2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Seabridge Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.46 -$19.98 million $0.02 76.04 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.30) -39.03

Seabridge Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taseko Mines. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Seabridge Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

