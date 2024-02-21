Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $28.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

