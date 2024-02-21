Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
RYTM stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,536. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
