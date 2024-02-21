Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

RYTM stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,536. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

