Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $166.29 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $166.29 million and $1.63 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

