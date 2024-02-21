Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 266 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.