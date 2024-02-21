Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 4,213 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

