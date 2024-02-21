Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

CHTR traded down $7.11 on Wednesday, reaching $288.02. 684,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.64 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.