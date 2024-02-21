Rice Partnership LLC Buys 5,656 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.98. 683,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,297. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $322.61 and a 52-week high of $439.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.44.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

