Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,506. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

