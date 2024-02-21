Rice Partnership LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $276.28. The stock had a trading volume of 570,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,958. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.