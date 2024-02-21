Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

