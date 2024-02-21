Rice Partnership LLC Sells 262 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.82. 32,626,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,263,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.44 and a 200-day moving average of $386.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $439.14.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

