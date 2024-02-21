Rice Partnership LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,011,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

IMTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

