Rice Partnership LLC Sells 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

GIS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 2,362,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

