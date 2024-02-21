RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

RNG opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RingCentral by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

