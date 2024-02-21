RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

RNG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 3,130,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after buying an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

