RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.58 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE RNG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

