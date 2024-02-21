RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REI.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
REI.UN stock opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$22.29.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
