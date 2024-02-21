Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RITM. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,890. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

