River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.01. 1,017,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.