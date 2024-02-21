River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 42.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 957.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS remained flat at $30.36 on Wednesday. 1,151,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.