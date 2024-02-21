River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 117,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,827. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

