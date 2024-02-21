River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.09 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

