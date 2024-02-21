River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.11. 477,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,392. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

