River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $854,000 Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.36% of RE/MAX worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $5,792,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,677. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX Profile

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.