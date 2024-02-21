River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ZG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 222,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,412. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.