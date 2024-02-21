River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

