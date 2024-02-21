River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Noah worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Noah by 1,597.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Noah Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 37,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $20.33.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Noah Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.