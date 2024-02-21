River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 142.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $364.55. The stock had a trading volume of 949,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.56 and a 200 day moving average of $325.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $362.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

