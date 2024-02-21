River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,090 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 961,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.